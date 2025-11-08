The Indian Awaaz

India and Australia Strengthen Economic Ties; Piyush Goyal Push for Early CECA

Nov 8, 2025

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal visited Melbourne, Australia, on 8 November 2025 to hold high-level bilateral talks with Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farrell and Minister for Skills and Training Andrew Giles. The discussions focused on harnessing the full potential of the India–Australia Economic Partnership, with special emphasis on achieving an ambitious and balanced Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

Both sides reviewed the substantial progress made under the CECA negotiations and explored new pathways to deepen cooperation in trade in goods, services, investments, and skills development. The ministers reiterated their shared commitment to advancing a mutually beneficial partnership.

In FY 2024–25, bilateral merchandise trade between the two nations reached USD 24.1 billion, with India’s exports showing a steady growth of 14% in 2023–24 and an additional 8% in 2024–25.

Minister Goyal also interacted with Indian-origin business leaders in Australia, accompanied by Ministers Farrell and Giles, emphasizing the community’s vital role in enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties. Both countries reaffirmed their resolve to conclude the CECA swiftly, building on the strong foundation of the India–Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), in force since December 2022.

