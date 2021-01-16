India, Japan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in IT sector

AMN / NEW DELHI

India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in the field of Information and Communications Technologies today. The MoU was signed by Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Takeda Ryota. It was exchanged through a video conference today.

The Department of Telecom and Japan’s Ministry of Communications will enhance mutual cooperation in the field of 5G technologies, telecom security, submarine optical fiber cable system to islands of India, spectrum management, smart cities, high altitude platform for broadband in unconnected areas, disaster management and public safety etc.