India, Italy Discuss Expanding Bilateral Ties in Space Sector

AMN

Senior Italian Minister Adolfo Urso, who is currently on a visit to India, called on Union Minister of State for the Department of Space Dr. Jitendra Singh to discuss the extension of bilateral cooperation. The meeting between the two ministers focused on advancing collaborative efforts in science, technology, innovation, and space exploration.

During the meeting, Dr. Singh underscored India’s achievements, saying that the country ranks third globally in terms of startups, with unicorns flourishing in a dynamic economy. He also added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is taking proactive steps to foster innovation and technology partnerships to benefit both nations. The two ministers proposed an Indo-Italian Innovation and Incubation Exchange Programme, which aims to connect startups, academic institutions, and policymakers from both countries, fostering a culture of innovation and shared expertise.

Italy’s interest in expanding cooperation with India across sectors such as space technology and advanced manufacturing was also highlighted during the meeting. India and Italy enjoy a long-standing partnership in scientific research, particularly through the synchrotron facility, Elettra, in Trieste.