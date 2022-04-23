India is marching rapidly towards making country TB-Free by 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the country is marching rapidly towards making India TB-Free by 2025. In a tweet, Dr Mandaviya said, this will be achieved by ensuring access to quality health care and advanced treatment. He said, Narendra Modi Government is working with an aim to defeat TB by 2025.

The Minister said, the incidence rate of TB has reduced to over 34 per cent. In 2015, the incidence rate of TB was 217 per lakh population, while has reduced to 142 in 2020. The mortality rate was also reduced to 53 per cent. In 2015, the mortality was 32 per lakh population, which has decreased to 15 in 2020.