India, Indonesia Reaffirm Commitment to a Free and Peaceful Indo-Pacific

India and Indonesia have reaffirmed their long-standing strategic partnership and deepening bilateral defence cooperation between the two sides.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin today co-chaired the third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi. At the meeting, both countries stressed on the importance of maintaining a free, open, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, guided by international law and respect for sovereignty.

India and Indonesia agreed to enhance cooperation through multilateral frameworks such as Indian Ocean Rim Association and committed to enhancing practical cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and joint operational readiness.

During the dialogue, Indonesia appreciated India’s proposal to establish a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee to further strengthen collaboration in areas of technology transfer, Research and Development, certification harmonisation, and supply-chain linkages. The two countries also highlighted their progress in joint exercises across land, maritime, and air forces, including Super Garuda Shield, Garuda Shakti, Samudra Shakti, and MILAN.

India and Indonesia also reiterated their commitment to maritime security, including coordination in the Indian Ocean. Both countries also discussed collaboration in defence medicine and pharmaceuticals, including joint research, technology transfer, and training programs to strengthen military health resilience. They also acknowledged opportunities for cooperation in humanitarian assistance, post conflict reconstruction, and multilateral peace efforts. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a just and lasting peace in Palestine.



Key Outcomes & Highlights :

Defence Cooperation and Industry Collaboration: The Dialogue reaffirmed the strong foundation of bilateral defence cooperation, including the Defence Cooperation Agreement and the work of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee. Indonesia appreciated India's proposal to establish a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as technology transfer, joint R&D, certification harmonisation, and supply-chain linkages.

Both sides agreed to continue officer exchanges, joint training programs, and visits to defence education institutions to promote interoperability and knowledge sharing. Maritime Security and Multilateral Cooperation: Both countries reiterated their commitment to maritime security, including coordination in the Indian Ocean. Indonesia welcomed India's initiatives, emphasising cooperation within ASEAN-led ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus and other structures.

Support for International Peace and Humanitarian Efforts: Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a just and lasting peace in Palestine, and acknowledged opportunities for cooperation in humanitarian assistance, post conflict reconstruction, and multilateral peace efforts. Indonesia reaffirmed its readiness to contribute peacekeeping personnel to Gaza under UN Mandate.

India announced gifting of horses and ceremonial carriage to Indonesia from Indian Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps.

Both Ministers expressed their satisfaction with the Dialogue’s outcomes and the need to continue high-level exchanges, practical cooperation, and structured management across multiple areas of defence and security, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.