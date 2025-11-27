Final Trade Nov 27: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Highs on Fed Rate-Cut Hopes

Rally Led by Financials and IT

Indian equity markets touched new lifetime highs on Thursday as global sentiment improved on expectations of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut and steady foreign fund inflows. After a strong early rally, benchmark indices ended slightly higher but maintained their upward trajectory for the second straight session.

The BSE Sensex rose 110.87 points, or 0.13%, to close at 85,720.38. Earlier in the day, it surged to a historic peak of 86,055.86, surpassing its previous high of 85,978.25 recorded on September 27, 2024. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 10.25 points, or 0.04%, to finish at 26,215.55, after touching a fresh all-time high of 26,310.45 during intraday trade. This move broke its earlier record of 26,277.35 hit on the same date as the Sensex peak last year.

Market sentiment was buoyed by easing US Treasury yields, expectations of softer inflation prints in the US, and a rebound in global equities. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers for the week, further strengthening domestic market confidence. Additionally, India’s improving macro indicators — including moderating inflation and robust corporate earnings — provided underlying support.

Sector-Wise Market Performance

Financials (Top Gainers):

Banks and NBFCs drove the rally. Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and HDFC Bank showed strong buying interest as lower global rates could ease borrowing costs and support credit growth. Improved asset quality trends also added optimism.

Information Technology:

HCL Tech gained notably as global tech stocks rebounded in anticipation of improved US business conditions if rates are cut sooner than expected.

FMCG:

Hindustan Unilever advanced as defensive stocks saw selective buying amid expectations of stable rural demand and moderating input costs.

Auto & Industrials (Laggards):

Maruti Suzuki and UltraTech Cement fell, reflecting profit-booking at higher levels. Auto stocks remained mixed due to concerns about margin pressure from rising commodity prices.

Banks – Mixed:

While private banks rallied, State Bank of India declined slightly amid valuations-driven selling.