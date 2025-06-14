Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India has adequate supplies of petroleum products amid West-Asia conflict: Minister

Jun 14, 2025
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assures India has adequate supplies of petroleum products for coming months, amid West-Asia conflict

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri said that the country has adequate energy supplies for the coming months. He informed this in a social media post after holding a review meeting yesterday with the Petroleum Secretary and heads of Indian energy public sector undertakings.

The oil supply update by the minister attaches importance, given that the international oil prices shot up sharply yesterday after Israeli attack on Iran.

Mr Puri said that India’s energy strategy is shaped by successfully navigating the trilemma of energy availability, affordability and sustainability under the “dynamic leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India imports 150 billion US dollar worth of energy annually, and imports provide over 80 per cent of its crude oil requirement.

