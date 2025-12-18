India has achieved tremendous growth across all sectors in past decade: FM Sitharaman

AMN / NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the country has seen tremendous growth in every sector in the past decade. Addressing the Indian Economic Conclave in New Delhi, Mrs Sitharaman noted that the nation has strengthened financial inclusion, women’s participation in the workforce, improved nutrition, along with ensuring financial and banking access to families.

She added that the government has also ensured basic minimum insurance for common citizens at government-determined premiums that are not burdensome. Even for small entrepreneurs, the government has focused on connecting roads to highways, improving market access, and ensuring holistic healthcare.