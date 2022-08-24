FreeCurrencyRates.com

India fires 3 IAF officers for accidental missile launch into Pakistan

The incident in March led to questions over safety mechanisms to prevent accidental launches or miscalculations.

The government of India has terminated the service of three Indian Air Force IAF officers in the matter of accidental firing of a BrahMos missile into Pakistan. The incident happened in March this year.

In a statement, Indian Air Force said, a BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on 9th March this year. It said, a Court of Inquiry was set up to establish the facts of the case including fixing responsibility for the incident.

The Court of Inquiry found deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers which led to the accidental firing of the missile.

In the Court of Inquiry, three officers have primarily been held responsible for the incident and their services have been terminated by the Central government with immediate effect. Indian Air Force said, termination orders have been served upon the officers today.

Taking a serious view of the accidental firing of a BrahMos missile into Pakistan, the Union Government had ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry in March this year.

The BrahMos missile – a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India – was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi about the reported accident.

