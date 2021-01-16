Farmers again reject govt’s offer of amending laws, want them repealed
India expresses solidarity with people of Afghanistan in their journey towards peace
Misconceptions being spread about January 26 tractor march, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha
PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
India expresses solidarity with people of Afghanistan

AMN / NEW DELHI

India stands with the people of Afghanistan in their journey towards peace, says MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday. He said, the people of Afghanistan long for a peaceful future and an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire will lay the ground for a meaningful peace process to establish a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Afghanistan.

Replying to queries on assassination of Journalists in Afghanistan, Mr Srivastava said, the targeted killing of journalists and civil society members in the past few weeks is aimed at suppressing the freedom of expression and informed discussion on critical issues related to peace and governance, and is of deep concern. The MEA Spokesperson said, these attacks are contrary to the spirit of the peace process and should immediately stop.

Replying on Vaccine Cooperation, the MEA Spokesperson said, Prime Minister has already stated that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis.

Replying to queries on LAC issue, Mr Srivastava said, India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the objective of ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the western sector and for full restoration of peace and tranquility. He said, both countries are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels in this regard.

Replying to queries on stranded Indian sailors in Chinese Waters, the MEA Spokesperson said, the Ministry and Indian Mission in China have been continuously pursuing the issue of crew change of Indian crew members on board the two ships MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia. On MV Anastasia, India is closely coordinating with the Chinese authorities who are finalising the process or SOP to effect crew change at anchorage. As soon as this is received from the Chinese authorities, the company is expected to initiate the process of crew change.

On MV Jag Anand, he said, the owner which is the Great Eastern Shipping Company has informed that they have decided to undertake the crew change in Chiba, Japan, where the ship will disembark 23 crew members and take on 23 replacement crew members. Mr Srivastava said, the disembarking crew will be flown back to their home towns in India from Tokyo

