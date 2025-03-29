India Dispatches First Tranche of Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar Under ‘Operation Brahma’

AMN

The first tranche of 15 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid under Operation Brahma, India’s relief operation for earthquake-hit Myanmar, has landed in Yangon on Saturday. An Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft, carrying relief materials including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines was dispatched from Hindon Air Force Station following an earthquake. Crucial medical supplies such as paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages are also being dispatched to support those affected by the disaster. In a social media post, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar said that a search and rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight. He said that the government will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow.



Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar has said that, following the devastating earthquake, it is coordinating with Myanmar authorities to ensure speedy delivery of assistance and relief supplies from India. The embassy is also in constant touch with the Indian community in Myanmar. It further reiterated the emergency contact number +95-95419602 for Indian nationals in need.