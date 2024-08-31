India, China hold 31st meeting of Working Mechanism for Coordination on India-China Border Affairs

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and China have decided to uphold peace and tranquility on the ground in border areas. Both the countries have reiterated that restoration of peace and tranquility, and respect for Line of Actual Control (LAC) are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

The 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held yesterday in Beijing. Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs Gourangalal Das led the Indian delegation. The Chinese delegation was led by Director General of the Boundary and Ocean Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hong Liang.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, two sides had an open, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control to narrow down the differences and find early resolution of the outstanding issues. Both the sides agreed for intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels.

The leader of the Indian delegation also called on the Vice Minister in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.