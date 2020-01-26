Maẕhab nahīṉ sikhātā āpas meṉ bair rakhnā Hindī haiṉ ham, wat̤an hai Hindositāṉ hamārā

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA celebrates 71st Republic Day today. The main function will be organized at Rajpath in the National Capital where President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute of the parade.

This year, President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the Chief Guest. Sixteen states and Union Territories and six Central Ministries will participate in the Parade. Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a Union Territory. Startup India, Jal Jeevan Mission and financial inclusion are some of the themes of the tableaux of Ministries and Departments.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay homage to martyrs.

The President will unfurl the National Flag at the salaami manch followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The President will then take the salute of the parade.

The major attraction of this year’s Republic Day parade will be fly-past by the newly inducted Chinook and Apache helicopters along with Sukhoi and advanced light helicopters. Anti-satellite weapon – Mission Shakti, Army’s battle tank Bhishma will be showcased during the 90-minute long parade.

A motorcycle display by an all women team of Central Reserve Police Force and sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi police and NCC along with 13 Military bands will also be the centre of attraction. Over 600 school children will take part in the parade to showcase cultural programmes and folk dances from various states.

Meanwhile, security personnel from Delhi Police and other central security forces have been deployed in the National Capital to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. More than 20 thousand police personnel including traffic officials, have been deployed. CCTV cameras and face-recognition cameras have also been installed at Rajpath.