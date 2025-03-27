Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India becomes second largest 5G market in the world: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mar 27, 2025
India becomes second largest 5G market in the world, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that India today has become the second largest 5G market in the world. Addressing an event here today, the Minister emphasized that because of the government’s focus, various sectors are getting fundamentally transformed.

He added that close to 11 lakh crore investments are being done in different sectors. Mr. Vaishnaw further asserted that Indian Railways is becoming the second largest carrier at 1.6 billion tons this year and ports are also growing at a tremendous pace.

He mentioned that electronic manufacturing in the country was negligible ten years back, but today it has become among the top export items. The Minister further added that the number of medical colleges and IITs in the country has doubled in the past ten years. Mr. Vaishnaw said that the entire South as well as the rich countries are willing to take India’s UPI payment system. The Minister also announced that this year India plans to roll out first ‘Made in India’ chip.

