India-Bangladesh trade via Benapole land port suspended for 10 days during Eid-ul-Azha

Export and import activities between India and Bangladesh through the Benapole land port will remain suspended for ten days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Trade operations will be closed from today till the 14th of this month in line with the Bangladesh government’s directives. The President of the Benapole Port Import and Export Association said no loading and unloading of goods will take place during this period. However, immigration services at the land port will continue to operate as usual during this period.

