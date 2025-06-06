Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India-Bangladesh trade via Benapole land port suspended for 10 days during Eid-ul-Azha

Jun 6, 2025
India-Bangladesh trade via Benapole land port suspended for 10 days during Eid-ul-Azha

Export and import activities between India and Bangladesh through the Benapole land port will remain suspended for ten days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Trade operations will be closed from today till the 14th of this month in line with the Bangladesh government’s directives. The President of the Benapole Port Import and Export Association said no loading and unloading of goods will take place during this period. However, immigration services at the land port will continue to operate as usual during this period.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ HEALTH

India Unveils ‘Ayush Nivesh Saarthi’ Portal to Attract Global Investment in Traditional Medicine

Jun 6, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Norway and Germany Deepen Maritime Ties Through Key Shipbuilding Pacts

Jun 6, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

ED searches 10 locations in ₹190 crore Bank of Baroda fraud case against Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd

Jun 6, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

राजनीति से रिश्तों तक: महुआ मोइत्रा और पिनाकी मिश्रा ने रचाई शादी

6 June 2025 2:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

محبت، سیاست اور قانون کا سنگم: مہوا موئترا اور پنکی مشرا نے جرمنی میں رچائی شادی

6 June 2025 2:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

From Legal Counsel to Life Partner; Mahua Moitra Marries Pinaki Misra

6 June 2025 2:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने ‘आयुष निवेश सारथी’ पोर्टल लॉन्च किया: पारंपरिक चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में वैश्विक निवेश को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

6 June 2025 1:53 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!