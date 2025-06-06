India, Kyrgyzstan’s Bilateral Investment Treaty comes into force

India and Kyrgyzstan Thursday signed the Protocol and exchanged the Instrument of Ratification of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT). The BIT was signed in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Zheenbek Kulubaev Moldokanovich in New Delhi. The new Treaty replaces the earlier agreement enforced on 12th May 2000, ensuring continuity in the protection of investments between the two nations.



Highlighting its benefits, the Finance Ministry said that the India-Kyrgyz BIT marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral economic relations and fostering a secure and predictable investment environment. It aims to promote and protect interests of investors of either country in the territory of the other country with various key features. The Ministry added that the treaty is expected to further encourage cross-border investments and deepen economic cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan.