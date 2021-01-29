Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
China springs up new regulations ahead of Spring Festival travel rush

Maha govt allows general public to travel in local trains
Farmers protest: High alert in Punjab, Haryana; mobile services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2021 02:00:51      انڈین آواز

India, Bangladesh to hold Home Secretary level talks in March

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

India and Bangladesh will hold the next Home Secretary Level talks, Commerce Secretary Level talks and the Secretary Level Meeting of Joint Rivers Commission before the March 2021 Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. The decision was taken during the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between the two countries which took place in Delhi on Friday.

Both countries agreed to maintain the steady momentum of the bilateral cooperation and people to people ties. In this regard, the meeting noted with satisfaction the renewal of the Air Travel Bubble arrangement that will facilitate essential travel between the two sides.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet that extensive discussions were held on the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation including joint commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation War and establishment of the diplomatic ties.

According to the press release issued by the MEA, the meeting reviewed the progress achieved in the bilateral relationship, including in the areas of Covid-19 cooperation, trade, connectivity, development partnership, power, energy and water resources, regional and multilateral cooperation as well as border management and security and defence cooperation. India and Bangladesh noted with appreciation the close cooperation on COVID 19 related issues including India’s gift of 2 million doses of vaccines to Bangladesh.

The preparation for the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dhaka in March this year was also discussed during the FOC meeting.

In view of the importance of the 50th anniversary of the liberation war of Bangladesh and establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, both the countries decided to further strengthen the ongoing coordination to jointly commemorate these anniversaries.

Expressing satisfaction over the swift implementation of the Line of Credit (LOC) in the bilateral development partnership, India and Bangladesh stressed the need to increase the utilisation of funds and streamlining and expediting the approval processes.

The Indian side at the FOC was led by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla while Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket T10 :Defending champions Maratha off to a winning start

Abu Dhabi Defending champions Maratha Arabians, riding on wicketkeeper-batsman Abdul Shakoor’s whirlwind ...

Mamata Banerjee visits Sourav Ganguly at Apollo hospital ﻿

WEB DESK West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Apollo hospital where BCCI president and fo ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!