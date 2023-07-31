India bags six medals including four Golds at World University Games in Chengdu, China

AMN

Indian shooters and archers bagged six medals including four golds at the World University Games in Chengdu, China today. Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta joined forces to outclass local favourites China to win the 10m air rifle men’s team gold. Aishwary also secured gold in the 10m air rifle men’s individual event.



Avneet Kaur pipped USA’s Alyssa Grace Sturgill in a thrilling shoot off to clinch the compound women’s individual gold. Sangampreet Bisla and Aman Saini clinched the gold and bronze medals in the men’s individual event. India have won 17 medals, nine gold, three silver and five bronze, and are second in the tournament. Hosts China lead the standings with a haul of 21 medals.