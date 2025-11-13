India and Canada hold 7th ministerial dialogue to strengthen trade and investment ties

Staff Reporter

India and Canada today held the 7th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) in New Delhi, co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada’s Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Maninder Sidhu.

The talks marked a renewed phase of engagement between the two countries, with both sides agreeing to work toward reinvigorating bilateral trade and investment relations and setting a forward-looking agenda for economic cooperation. The meeting follows the Joint Statement titled “Renewing Momentum towards a Stronger Partnership” issued on October 13, 2025, which underscored trade as a key pillar of India–Canada relations.

The ministers reaffirmed the strength of the partnership, built on shared democratic values, cultural diversity, and growing economic complementarities. They also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora of 2.9 million and over 427,000 Indian students in Canada, describing them as a vital bridge for innovation, understanding, and collaboration between the two nations.

Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Canada reached USD 18.38 billion in 2023, reflecting steady growth in economic engagement. Both sides expressed their commitment to fostering an open, transparent, and predictable business environment that supports sustainable and inclusive growth.

The dialogue covered a wide-ranging agenda, focusing on nutritional security, supply chain resilience, health sector cooperation, and investment facilitation. The ministers also reviewed trade policy developments, explored opportunities for market access, and discussed ways to promote regulatory alignment to enhance long-term economic resilience.

Concluding the meeting, the two ministers reaffirmed their shared vision to renew and revitalize the India–Canada economic partnership, emphasizing mutual trust, respect, and cooperation. They agreed to translate the discussions into tangible outcomes that strengthen bilateral economic relations and reflect the growing dynamism of both economies.