India Advancing Rapidly in Cancer Care: Health Minister J.P. Nadda

Union Health Minister Shri J.P. Nadda today said that India is making big strides in cancer care, with a focus on setting up large-scale treatment centres and promoting early diagnosis. He quoted a report by the recognised medical journal ‘The Lancet’, which said that with the Government’s efforts, 90 percent of cancer patients in India are now starting their treatment within 30 days of diagnosis – a record recognised globally. Shri Nadda was speaking at the inauguration of the expanded Cancer Institute and the launch of the state-of-the-art True Beam Unit at the Government Cancer Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

Shri Nadda said that the new TrueBeam system will allow for more precise and effective treatment of cancer patients. He also highlighted that treatment costs up to 5 lakh rupees are being covered free of charge under the Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). He said that 780 medical colleges are operating today across the country, and the government is committed to ensuring there is no shortage of funds for medical education and healthcare services.

Shri Nadda further said that 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (health and wellness centres) have been set up across India. These centres are playing a key role in early screening for cancers, especially oral and breast cancer, leading to timely diagnosis and treatment, he added.

Shri Nadda also mentioned that under the 15th Finance Commission, a provision of 7,000 crore rupees has been made for health services. He highlighted that through the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, 60 crore citizens, particularly senior citizens, are receiving free medical treatment up to 5 lakh rupees.