India achieves merchandise export of $38.19 billion in April

BY A R DAS

India has achieved a monthly value of merchandise export of 38.19 billion US dollar in the last month. It shows an increase of around 24 percent as compared to the export registered in the same period last year. Value of non-petroleum exports last month was 30.46 billion US dollar, registering a growth of 12.32 percent in export against the corresponding period last year. On the other hand, the value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewelry exports last month was 27.16 billion US dollar, registering a growth of 14.38 percent as compared to the exports registered in the same period last year. Petroleum products 113.21 percent, Electronic goods 64.04 percent and Chemicals 26.71 percent led the way in a high increase in exports during last month.

India’s merchandise import last month was 58.26 billion US dollar, an increase of 26.55 percent over 46.04 billion US dollar in April last year. The value of non-petroleum imports was 38.75 billion US dollar last month with a positive growth of 9.87 percent over non-petroleum imports of 35.27 billion US dollar in April last year. The trade deficit last month was 20.07 billion US dollar.