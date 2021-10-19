Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
In-form Amandeep starts favourite in 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi

Panchkula, 19 October: In-form Amandeep Drall, is all set for an encore, having won at Chandigarh last week, the Kapurthala based golfer starts strong favourite in the 11th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Panchkula Golf Club. 

Amandeep , who has gained a lot of confidence with a string of events in Europe, was in excellent form in the 10th leg where she was a runaway winner and closed the week with a ladies course record 7-under 65 on the last day.

Two other players showing a lot of confidence on their return from the European sojourn are Vani Kapoor and Gaurika Bishnoi, who are also in the field.

The event this week carries a purse of Rs. 9 lakhs and Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor occupy the top two spots on the Hero Order of Merit.

Among the numerous youngsters who have impressed in the recent past are the Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee, amateur Avani Prashanth and Lakhmehar Pardesi, who won her maiden title at the NOIDA leg.

Zara Anand, a young amateur, who rose through the ranks in the US Kids Golf events in the last few years, will also be hoping to turn in a performance worthy of notice.

Pranavi Urs, who excelled as an amateur on the Hero WPGT, and then won as a pro, too, will be hoping to find that magic once again as she has now recovered from her injury.

