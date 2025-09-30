The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in Saurashtra and Kutch

Sep 29, 2025

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 9:43 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange colour warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch tomorrow. The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, along with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, for the next 2 days. According to IMD, thunderstorms and lightning conditions are expected in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 2 to 3 days.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy Rainfall and Reservoir Discharge Cause Flooding in Northern Karnataka

Sep 29, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Police Launches Toll-Free Helpline to Report Organised Crimes

Sep 29, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana CM Seeks Public Cooperation for River Musi Rejuvenation

Sep 29, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

آج کی خاص خاص خبریں

30 September 2025 1:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

USA Versus the World: Will Health and Gender Equality Take Primacy?

30 September 2025 12:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi Pens Preface to Giorgia Meloni’s Autobiography; Italian PM Expresses Gratitude

30 September 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Industrial Production Rises 4% in August, IIP Shows Strong Growth

29 September 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments