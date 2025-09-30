IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in Saurashtra and Kutch

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 9:43 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange colour warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch tomorrow. The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, along with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, for the next 2 days. According to IMD, thunderstorms and lightning conditions are expected in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 2 to 3 days.