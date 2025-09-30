Heavy Rainfall and Reservoir Discharge Cause Flooding in Northern Karnataka

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 9:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

After the water discharge from the upstream reservoirs and barrages in Maharashtra, several districts of Karnataka downstream besides the Bhima river basin were inundated. Kalaburgi, Yadigir, and Bidar districts saw flooding due to swollen Bhima and Manjra rivers. The vehicular traffic on National Highway 50 was hampered due to the submergence of bridges across the Bhima River near Kattisangavi and Khani villages in North Karnataka. Yadgir Shahapur road was cut off, and the traffic was diverted. Bidar also recorded 122 mm of rainfall yesterday, which is 199 percent above normal rainfall.

The Bidar district in-charge minister Eeshwar Khandre has told the revenue department to pay compensation for the crop loss to the farmers within 15 days. In Yadgir, over 1000 persons were displaced due to flooding of their houses in different villages. It is estimated that crop loss is reported over 1.18 lakh hectares due to flooding. Vehicular movement has stopped on Highway 150, cutting movement between Kalburgi and Yadgir districts. In the Uttara Kannada district, too, relentless rainfall has disrupted normal life. There is a yellow alert in the district till October 2nd. Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah is slated to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of North Karnataka tomorrow.