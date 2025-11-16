IMD Forecasts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to Very Heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Karaikal today. It has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala and Mahe today.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh today. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in a very poor category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385 recorded at 7 this morning. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and adjoining areas.