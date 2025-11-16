The Indian Awaaz

Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district

Nov 16, 2025
Three Maoists, including two female rebels, have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district today. According to the police, a team of the District Reserve Guard was sent on a search operation after intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the forest of the Tumaalpad area. Intermittent exchange of fire had been taking place between the security forces and the Maoists since morning.

So far, the bodies of three Maoists have been recovered from the spot. They carried a total reward of 15 lakh rupees on their heads. Security personnel have also seized one rifle, BGL launchers and other arms and explosives from the site. IGP, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P. said, additional teams of police and security forces have been rushed to the area. An intensive search operation is going on in the area.

