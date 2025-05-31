Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall over East, West, Central & Northeast regions of India for next 2-3 days

May 31, 2025

Sudhir Kumar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over East, West, Central and Northeast regions of the country during the next 2-3 days.

IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Monday. Same rainfall has been estimated for Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan and Goa till tomorrow.

IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar till tomorrow. The weather agency advised fishermen not to venture over south Arabian Sea and southern parts of central Arabian Sea till tomorrow, and over southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Maldives, Comorin areas from tomorrow to Wednesday.

IMD forecast fall in maximum temperatures about 2-3°Celsius over Northwest parts of the country during next 24 hours, and gradual rise by 3-5°Celsius in maximum temperatures over East India during next 4 days. Meanwhile, IMD predicted rainfall with thunderstorm in National capital and its adjourning area today with Minimum temperature 28°Celsius and Maximum temperature 37°Celsius.

