CJI Gavai: It Is Our Duty to Ensure Justice Reaches Every Last Citizen

May 31, 2025

CJI B.R Gavai Emphasizes Judiciary’s Duty to Reach Every Citizen Needing Justice

AMN Allahabad, May 31

Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, reaffirmed the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to the people of India, declaring that “whether it is the judiciary or the executive, it is our fundamental duty to reach out to the last citizen of this country who needs justice.”

Justice Gavai made these remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed multi-level parking facility and advocate chambers on the premises of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and several judges of the Supreme Court.

Reflecting on India’s journey since independence, the Chief Justice emphasized the transformative role of the Constitution in shaping a just and progressive nation. “Over the last 75 years, the judiciary and the executive have worked in tandem to implement laws that have significantly advanced social and economic equality,” he said.

Drawing attention to the global context, Justice Gavai remarked, “While many of our neighboring nations face turmoil, India continues to move forward — a testament to the strength and resilience of our Constitution.” He underscored that the Constitution has been a steadfast guardian during times of crisis, steering the country through challenges while preserving unity and democratic values.

Justice Gavai also delved into the debates that surrounded the framing of the Constitution. “When the final draft was placed before the Constituent Assembly, critics argued it was either too federal or too unitary,” he noted. “But Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar gave a historic response — that the Indian Constitution is neither wholly federal nor wholly unitary. It is uniquely crafted to ensure India remains united and strong in both peace and war.”

The event not only marked a step forward in judicial infrastructure but also served as a powerful reminder of the ideals enshrined in the Constitution — equality, justice, and unity — that continue to guide the world’s largest democracy.

Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal said one should learn from UP CM Yogi Adityanath, how to complete projects quickly. He also praised the chief minister for his work during Maha Kumbh.
CM Yogi Adityanath said that first condition of good governance is Rule of Law. He said that Prayagraj attracts attention of the country and the world as a land of religion, knowledge and justice.

