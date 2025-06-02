IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Northeast India over next 5 days

Representational image

AMN

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Northeast India during the next five days. The Met Department predicted heavy rainfall over East and Central India, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today and light to moderate rainfall in these areas over the next seven days.

In Northwest India, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till Thursday. Similar conditions are expected over Southern Peninsular India in Kerala, Mahe and Coastal Karnataka till Wednesday.