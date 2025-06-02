Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Northeast India over next 5 days

Jun 2, 2025
Representational image

AMN

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Northeast India during the next five days. The Met Department predicted heavy rainfall over East and Central India, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today and light to moderate rainfall in these areas over the next seven days.

In Northwest India, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till Thursday. Similar conditions are expected over Southern Peninsular India in Kerala, Mahe and Coastal Karnataka till Wednesday.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

CPI(M) Slams Govt’s Parallel Probe into AI-171 Crash, Demands Respect for Independent Probe

Jun 17, 2025
TOP AWAAZ WOMEN

Millions Want Children But Can’t Afford Them, Finds UN Study

Jun 16, 2025
NCR DELHI TOP AWAAZ

Rains accompanied by strong winds lash Delhi NCR, bringing respite from heatwave

Jun 15, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!