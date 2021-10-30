IITF 2021 to be held from November 14-27 at Pragati Maidan

SUDHIR KUMAR

India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 14th of November to 27th November. The fair held annually, which witnesses record footfall, was not held last year due to the COVID19 outbreak. The theme of the fair is ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) – the vision of ‘New India’.

Bihar is the ‘Partner State’ whereas Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are the “Focus States” in the fair. Over 2000 exhibitors from India and overseas are expected to participate with the display of a large range of products and services. 23 States, UTs and 34 Central Ministries, Commodity Boards, PSUs and Government Departments are participating in this event. Many companies from Private sector will also be showcasing their products and some of them will be launching new products also.

So far, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, China, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Turkey, Sri Lanka and UAE have confirmed their participation in the fair. The event will be organized in safe and secure environment with all COVID protocols.The first five days of the Trade Fair are exclusively reserved for business days and it will open to the general public from 19th to 27th November. The timings of the fair will be 9.30 AM to 7.30 PM daily.

In view of the considerable interest of the participants, the organisers, India Trade Promotion Organisation(ITPO) has made extensive arrangements in terms of providing a dedicated “Help Desk” to support the new applicants for booking space in the fair. Due to induction of New Exhibition Complex of International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan, the area of IITF has been increased to 73 thousand square meter which is three times in comparison to the last edition. The New Exhibition Complex was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on on 13th of October.