IIFCL announces Financial Results for FY 2024-25; Posts 5th Record Performance with ₹51,124 Cr Sanctions and ₹28,501 Cr Disbursements



IIFCL records y-o-y growth of ~21% and ~28% YoY in annual Sanctions and disbursements



CRAR stood at 23.44% as of March 31, 2025, well above regulatory requirements, reflecting IIFCL’s sound financial position

Posted On: 09 MAY 2025 8:40PM by PIB Delhi

IIFCL recorded highest ever Annual Sanctions and Disbursements of Rs. 51,124 Crore and Rs. 28,501 Crore respectively, during the FY 2024-25, surpassing the previous years’ figures of Rs. 42,309 Crore and Rs. 22,356 Crore respectively, a y-o-y growth of ~21% and ~28% respectively.

The Cumulative Sanctions and Disbursements stood at Rs. 3.06 Lakh Crore and Rs. 1.56 Lakh Crore as of March 31, 2025, of which, ~55% of the Cumulative Sanctions and Disbursements were achieved in the last five years. The Consolidated Cumulative Sanctions and Disbursements of IIFCL stood at ~Rs. 3.53 Lakh Crore and ~Rs. 1.79 Lakh Crore as of March 31, 2025.

Dr. P.R. Jaishankar, Managing Director, India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) announced all-time high performance of the company yesterday, for the fifth year in a row.

Highest ever Profitability Numbers

IIFCL registered its highest ever Profit before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 2,776 Crore, recording a growth of ~37% over previous year’s PBT of Rs. 2,029 Crore. The Profit after Tax (PAT) grew by ~39% over the previous year to Rs. 2,165 Crore in the FY 2024-25 (up from Rs. 1,552 Crore in FY 2023-24), a ~42x increase over PAT of FY 2019-2020.

Enhanced Net worth

The company’s Net worth grew ~15% to Rs. 16,395 Crore in FY 2024-25 (up from Rs. 14,266 Crore in FY 2023-24 and ~59% over Rs. 10,306 Crore of FY 2019-20), thereby increasing capacity for IIFCL to lend more to infrastructure projects with higher exposure limits.

Growth with Quality

As of March 31, 2025, IIFCL was able to improve its asset quality with a significant decline in Gross NPA ratio to 1.11% (down from 1.61% in the previous year and 19.70% as on 31st March 2020) and Net NPA ratio to 0.35% (down from 0.46% in the previous year, which stood at 9.75% as on March 2020). The proportion of IIFCL’s assets externally rated ‘A’ and above increased to ~93% as of March 31, 2025 (up from ~88% as of March 2024 and ~43% in March 2020), indicating continuous improvement in the quality of company’s assets. IIFCL’s Capital to Risk-weighted Assets (CRAR) comfortably stood at 23.44%, much above the regulatory norms, as on 31st March 2025.

Loan Portfolio Growth

The company recorded y-o-y growth of ~37% in its Standalone Portfolio to Rs. 69,904 Crore in FY 2024-25 from Rs. 51,017 Crore in FY 2023-24.

IIFCL’s Growing Investment in Bonds and InvITs

In order to boost the availability of longer-tenor debt finance for infrastructure projects, IIFCL ventured into investment in Infrastructure Bonds and InvITs in FY 2021-22. Since then, the company has recorded a substantial increase in the investments in Bonds and InvITs with Rs. 29,102 Crore and Rs. 14,220 Crore respectively, till March 31, 2025.

Snapshot of IIFCL’s Performance

Figures in Rs. Crore

Particulars FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Annual Sanctions 9,337 20,892 25,120 29,171 42,309 51,124 Annual Disbursements 6,015 9,460 10,445 13,826 22,356 28,501 Profit Before Tax (PBT) -291 315 590 1,277 2,029 2,776 Profit After Tax (PAT) 51 285 514 1,076 1,552 2,165 Gross NPA Ratio 19.70% 13.90% 9.22% 4.76% 1.61% 1.11% Net NPA Ratio 9.75% 5.39% 3.65% 1.41% 0.46% 0.35% Total Assets 52,147 55,525 56,964 59,485 65,493 81,572 Net Worth 10,306 10,654 11,737 12,878 14,266 16,395 Asset Quality (A and above) 43% 54% 64% 72% 88% 93% Provision Coverage Ratio 50.51% 61.24% 62.75% 70.48% 71.53% 68.71% Outstanding Loans 33,627 36,689 39,352 42,271 51,017 69,904

About IIFCL

IIFCL is a government-owned financial institution that caters to the long-term financing needs of India’s infrastructure sector. It is amongst the most diversified public sector infrastructure lenders in terms of eligible infrastructure sub-sectors and product offerings. IIFCL is also active in providing policy inputs in infrastructure financing space to the Government through various forums, with an aim to promote and develop world-class infrastructure in India.