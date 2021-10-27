I&B ministry advises media organisations to display ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ logo

AMN

Information and Broadcasting ministry has issued an advisory to all print, electronic media, digital media, and private TV channels to display the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav logo during news programmes, reports, and bulletins.

In a letter to all newspapers and channels, the ministry said, country-wide celebrations are being undertaken under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign to commemorate the completion of 75 years of India’s Independence. The campaign celebrates the glorious history of the country’s freedom struggle and journey of socio-cultural, political and economic progress over the last 75 years. The Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12 this year will end on 15″ August 2023.

Various activities and events are being undertaken by the Central, State and UT. The advisory said, in view of this, media platforms may consider displaying the official Aradi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo (https:/llamritmahotsav nic in/downloads htm) during news programmes, reports, bulletins, especially while reporting on matters relating to 75 years of India’s Independence. The ministry also lauded Private Media’s role for consistently taking the lead in celebrating India’s patriotic spirit and national achievements.