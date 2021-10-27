Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Oct 2021 11:52:29      انڈین آواز

I&B ministry advises media organisations to display ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ logo

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Information and Broadcasting ministry has issued an advisory to all print, electronic media, digital media, and private TV channels to display the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav logo during news programmes, reports, and bulletins.

In a letter to all newspapers and channels, the ministry said, country-wide celebrations are being undertaken under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign to commemorate the completion of 75 years of India’s Independence. The campaign celebrates the glorious history of the country’s freedom struggle and journey of socio-cultural, political and economic progress over the last 75 years. The Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12 this year will end on 15″ August 2023.

Various activities and events are being undertaken by the Central, State and UT. The advisory said, in view of this, media platforms may consider displaying the official Aradi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo (https:/llamritmahotsav nic in/downloads htm) during news programmes, reports, bulletins, especially while reporting on matters relating to 75 years of India’s Independence. The ministry also lauded Private Media’s role for consistently taking the lead in celebrating India’s patriotic spirit and national achievements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

RSPB wins team championship Haryana’s Pooja and Neetu dominate the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar World Championships silver medallist, Sonia Lather led the charge as the Railway ...

Top seeds Nikki Poonacha, Zeel Desai in the Quarters of Fenesta Open Nationals

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Top seeds Nikki Poonacha and Zeel Desai overpowered their spirited rivals to ...

Nishant, Deepak, Sumit, and Narender maintain India’s winning streak at World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Nishant Dev, Deepak Bhoria, Sumit and Narender put up brilliant performances ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz