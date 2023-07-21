इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jul 2023 05:58:17      انڈین آواز
Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy takes charge as Telangana BJP President

AMN

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy today took charge as Telangana BJP President in Hyderabad. He replaced Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP B. Sanjay Kumar. It is his fourth term as the party state President. Addressing the party cadres after taking charge, Mr Reddy said the BJP is fighting against corruption and dynasty rule. He alleged that the BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is resorting to undemocratic methods to suppress the voice of opposition. He said the BJP will stand by the people of the state to fulfil their aspirations. He alleged that the BRS, Congress, and AIMIM are hand in glove and the vote to any of these parties will benefit the BRS.

The party had named Kishan Reddy as party state president a few days ago. Before taking over charge at the party state office, he offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple adjacent to Charminar. Along with other senior leaders, he garlanded the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

