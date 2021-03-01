‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2021 02:02:58      انڈین آواز

Hong Kong police detains 47 pro-democracy activists

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Police has detained 47 pro-democracy activists today under the territory’s controversial national security law in Hong Kong. This is one of the largest known crackdowns on dissenters.

The police has slapped the activists with charges of conspiracy to commit subversion. The 47 activists were asked to report to police stations for detention ahead of court appearances tomorrow.

China had enforced the new law criminalizing subversive acts last year. The law came into force after mass pro-democracy protests that kept Hong Kong on a knife’s edge in 2019. Critics of the law say that it has silenced dissenters and has stripped Hong Kong of its autonomy.

Those arrested were aged between 23 and 64. They include 39 men and eight women. According to reports, those detained are some of Hong Kong’s leading democracy campaigners. They include pro-democracy leaders like Benny Tai, Leung Kwok-hung, Gwyneth Ho, Sam Cheung, Jimmy Sham and Lester Shum.

The Hong Kong Police has so far arrested around 100 people under the new security law. They also include prominent China critic and media tycoon Jimmy Lai who has been denied bail and is awaiting trial.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting; Angad Bajwa shines in Skeet Team’s bronze medal win

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Riding on Angad Bajwa's superb showing , Indian Skeet team beat Kazakhstan to ...

Hockey: Europe tour will help team set parameters for Olympic preparation, says Skipper PR Sreejesh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A confident Indian hockey team is all-set to take on world No. 6 Germany in t ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz