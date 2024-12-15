Home Ministry approves new subsidized helicopter route connecting Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar

In a significant development for the people of the Mendhar sector in Poonch district, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a new subsidized helicopter route connecting Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar with an additional option of Jammu-Mendhar-Jammu route.

The proposal of the J&K government to operate the Subsidized Helicopter services on a new route of Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar with the additional option of Jammu-Mendhar-Jammu has been examined in consultation and the MHA has no objection to aforesaid route. This decision follows a proposal submitted by the Secretary, the Civil Aviation Department, J&K for connecting the remote area of Mendhar directly with the winter capital Jammu. The subsidized helicopter service in the Mendhar sector is aimed at enhancing connectivity in the remote areas of the region, particularly those facing accessibility challenges.

The development will significantly benefit commuters, especially those residing in remote areas like Poonch and Mendhar and will also help in emergency evacuation of the patients as and when required. Besides, this will also have the potential to boost border tourism. Worth to mention, subsidized helicopter services are already operational in several parts of the region, including Kishtwar-Sounder-Navapachi-Ishan-Kishtwar, Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch-Jammu, Jammu-Doda-Kishtwar-Jammu, Bandipora-Kanzalwan- Dawar-Niri-Bandipora, and Kupwara-Machil-Tangdhar-Keran-Kupwara.