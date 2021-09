NEWS DESK

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah today held a meeting in New Delhi to review the security and development issues of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He appreciated the initiatives for development taken by the UT Administration to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane were present at the meeting among others.