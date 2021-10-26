Govt determined to bring peace and development in J&K, says Home Minister Amit Shah
Sudan’s military dissolves civilian rule; arrests political leaders
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
Special vaccination drive for college students in Maharashtra begins
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Oct 2021 01:35:26      انڈین آواز

Hockey Junior World Cup to be held without spectators at venue

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Harpal Singh Bedi 

New Delhi: Hockey India and FIH on Tuesday announced that Hockey Junior World Cup scheduled to be held Bhubaneswar in November-December 24, will be held without spectators at venue.16 teams – Defending champions and hosts India, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Egypt, France, Germany, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Africa, Spain, The Netherlands and the United States- are taking part in the tournament to be played from 24th November to 5th December. The teams have been divided in four pools;Pool A: Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa, Chile.Pool B: India ,Canada, France ,Poland.Pool C: Netherlands, Spain, Korea ,United States.  Pool D : Germany,  Argentina,Pakistan,Egypt.After five days of pool stage matches, the classification matches will be held from 30th November with the Quarter Finals to be played on 1st December, Semi Finals on 3rd and the title clash will be played on 5th December. 
The quadrennial tournament will be telecast-only affair as it has been decided to hold it under closed-doors,, Hockey India said in a media release .  
While the stadium will only be open to accredited personnel and the participants of the tournament, the fans can tune in and cheer for their favourite teams and players, across platforms around the world for all games., It said
Social distancing is a priority due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation and the safety of the fans and athletes needs to be prioritised. 

For the organisers, it is imperative to hold the tournament in an environment where health and safety of the participating teams is of paramount importance.

In view of the popularity of the sport in this region and expected crowds in the stadium, the organisers believe it would not be possible control that number of people and yet follow all the necessary covid guidelines and protocols laid out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, State Government, FIH and Hockey India. the release added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey Junior World Cup to be held without spectators at venue

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi: Hockey India and FIH on Tuesday announced that Hockey Junior World Cup sch ...

Winning start by Rohit, Akash at the AIBA World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan gave the Indian campaign a flying start as they c ...

Sports: Rahul Dravid formally applies for head coach’s post

AMN / HSB Former Captain Rahul Dravid is all but certain to be the Indian Cricket team's next head coach af ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz