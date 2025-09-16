The Indian Awaaz

Heavy Rainfall Alert in Assam: ASDMA Issues Advisory

Sep 16, 2025

Last Updated on September 16, 2025

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday warned of heightened risks of waterlogging, traffic disruption, and localised landslides as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several districts, including Greater Guwahati, over the next 2–3 days.

Emergency response teams have been placed on high alert, with authorities urging citizens to remain cautious.

The advisory follows recent incidents of landslides and water blockages caused by continuous downpours. Residents, particularly those in low-lying and hillside areas, have been asked to stay vigilant and prepare for possible flooding. People living in vulnerable zones are advised to stock up on essentials such as medicines, drinking water, and candles. For assistance, ASDMA helplines (0361-1070 / 1079 / 112) and DDMA helpline (0361-1077) are available.

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers have been urged to avoid unnecessary journeys during peak rainfall hours. Citizens have also been advised to follow official updates regularly.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till September 21. Several districts in Assam have already recorded 7–14 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Sonitpur reporting the highest at 14 cm. Authorities have urged full cooperation to ensure public safety.

