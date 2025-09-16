PM, HM Speak to Uttarakhand CM, Assure Full Support Amid Heavy Rains, Cloudburst

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 1:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The cloudburst, reported late Monday night, caused heavy debris flow in Sahastradhara – a popular tourist destination – damaging two to three major hotels and several shops in the main market. Two people remain missing, while search and rescue efforts continue.

AMN / NEW DELHI / DEHRADUN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone today to get a detailed update on the situation arising from heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister, as well as the Home Minister, assured all possible assistance to the state and said that the central government stands firmly with the state in this hour of disaster.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, stating that with their guidance and support, relief operations in the state will be conducted more swiftly. Mr. Dhami informed that the administrative machinery is fully active in the affected areas, and rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing.

During the conversation, CM Dhami briefed the Prime Minister about the ground situation, including ongoing rescue and relief operations. PM Modi assured him of full support from the Centre and said that the Union government “stands firmly with Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis.”

Similar reports of rain-related damage have emerged from Rishikesh and Haldwani, where swollen rivers and debris have disrupted normal life.

Expressing gratitude, CM Dhami said, “With the guidance and cooperation of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, relief work will be carried out more rapidly across the state.”

The Chief Minister personally inspected rain-affected areas of Dehradun district on Tuesday, accompanied by local MLAs and senior officials. The state administration has been placed on high alert, with SDRF, NDRF, and Public Works Department teams actively engaged in clearing debris and conducting rescue operations.