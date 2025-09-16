Flash Floods and Landslides Hit Manipur; Schools and Colleges Closed Today

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 1:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

IMPHAL

Intermittent rainfalls across Manipur in the last few days have caused flash floods in some districts, while landslides along the major highways have created inconvenience in public and commercial transportation.

All schools and colleges in the state shall remain closed today.

Overflowing of major rivers passing through Imphal valley has inundated low-lying dwellers in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts. Mayang Imphal of Imphal West district has been badly affected most of the paddy fields inundated with water. In Imphal East district, the Iril River bank breached at Kshetrigaon Awang Leikai and thus submerging surrounding villages and paddy fields.

In the Bishnupur district, due to the overflooding of the Ithai Barrage, surrounding villages have been advised to evacuate their homes and fish farms have been submerged in the water. The up and down water level of the barrage reaches 770.06 as of this morning. Water currents downstream are so strong that nearby people are warned of them.

Most of the major flowing rivers through Imphal and Thoubal have been flowing above the danger level now. The concerned authority has been conducting rescue and relief operations. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in most parts of the State today.