इंडियन आवाज़     16 Aug 2022 10:17:33      انڈین آواز

Health Minister asks States to utilize central funds to boost health services

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today asked States and Union Territories for timely utilisation of central funds to expedite implementation of people-centered health services at grassroot level and strengthening Health Infrastructure from block level.

Virtually interacting with Health Ministers of States and Union Territories to review the implementation of flagship schemes of the central government, Dr. Mandaviya stated that the pandemic has taught the country to invest in critical care infrastructure in every district and block. He said that the central government is working in the spirit of cooperative and collaborative federalism with states to create a multi-tier Health Infrastructure network.

The Minister assured that the government is committed to supporting States and Union Territories in their efforts towards providing accessible, affordable, quality and equitable public healthcare services to the citizens.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar along with several chief ministers of States and Union Territories were also present in the meeting.

