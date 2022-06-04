FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jun 2022 06:15:37      انڈین آواز

‘Heal in India’ and ‘Heal by India’, are two cornerstones of India’s Health System, says Health Minister

Published On: By

AMN

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has said that India considers health care as a ‘Seva’ and the country is ready to take a leading global role in providing health care services to the world through its trained and competent manpower.

Dr. Mandaviya said that India is at a key inflexion point of not just ‘Heal in India’ through its vibrant medical value tourism, but also ‘Heal by India’, where our medical professionals can be used to serve not just our country but at the global level.

Dr. Mandaviya said, the government of India supplied medicines to more than 150 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic without increasing the price of medicines. He said, apart from that, India has also supplied COVID vaccines to over 100 countries. 

