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Haryana to introduce Green Hydrogen Policy soon to promote clean energy in state

Mar 18, 2026

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 12:35 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Haryana Government is set to introduce a Green Hydrogen Policy soon to promote clean energy in the state. Haryana  Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi informed this today after chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress of India’s first mega Green Hydrogen project with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per annum (TPA), which is being established at Panipat under a PPP model by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

He said that the plant will supply green hydrogen to the IOCL Panipat Refinery and is targeted for commissioning by December 2026. The project is expected to play a key role in advancing India’s clean energy goals and the Prime Minister’s Panchamrit commitments.

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