Will Fuel Crisis Cast Shadow Over Crucial State Elections?

Last Updated on March 16, 2026 12:00 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

After more than a decade in power at the Centre and victories in over fifty Assembly elections across the country, the ruling party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again eyeing expansion in regions where it has historically struggled — Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala.

The upcoming Assembly elections will determine whether these politically elusive states finally turn favourable for the Prime Minister or remain an unfulfilled ambition in his political career.

The Chief Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala — and the Union Territory of Puducherry, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest across the country.

According to the schedule, Assam and Kerala will go to the polls on April 9, while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote on April 23. West Bengal will witness polling in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all states and the Union Territory will take place on May 4.

The polls come at a time when global geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties are casting a shadow over domestic politics. Concerns over the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, along with a simmering domestic crisis surrounding LPG cylinder supplies, could influence voter sentiment as campaigning gathers pace.

Several incumbent Chief Ministers are seeking to make history by securing another term in office. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a record fourth consecutive term. In Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin is seeking a second successive mandate, while in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma is also looking to retain power for a second term. Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan is attempting to secure a rare third consecutive term in Kerala.

With five incumbent Chief Ministers across different regions — three from the southern states, one from the eastern region and another from the Northeast — in the fray, the elections promise to be closely watched. The political fate of these leaders, and the parties they represent, will be sealed when votes are counted on May 4.