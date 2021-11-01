Haj pilgrimage will resume from next year: Naqvi

AMN / NEW DELHI
Union Minister for Minorities Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that the Haj pilgrimage, which was closed for two years due to the Corona pandemic, will resume next year.
He also said that for the Haj pilgrimage, a mobile app has been made to facilitate the pilgrims. He further informed that only those persons, who have taken both doses of COVID vaccines, will be granted permission for Haj pilgrimage.
He was speaking in a programme in Mumbai today. The Minister further said that the embarkation points for the Haj 2022 would be Ahmedabad, Banglore, Kochchi, Srinagar, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai.