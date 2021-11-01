US warns China against any unilateral changes to status quo around Taiwan
COP26 Climate Change Summit gets underway at Glasgow in Scotland
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
01 Nov 2021

Haj pilgrimage will resume from next year: Naqvi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Minorities Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that the Haj pilgrimage, which was closed for two years due to the Corona pandemic, will resume next year.

He also said that for the Haj pilgrimage, a mobile app has been made to facilitate the pilgrims. He further informed that only those persons, who have taken both doses of COVID vaccines, will be granted permission for Haj pilgrimage.

He was speaking in a programme in Mumbai today. The Minister further said that the embarkation points for the Haj 2022 would be Ahmedabad, Banglore, Kochchi, Srinagar, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets

New Zealand registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they romped home to an eight-wicket w ...

PV Sindhu loses to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final at French Open

In the French Open Badminton tournament, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, ...

T20 World Cup: India to take on New Zealand in Dubai today; England crush Australia by 8 wickets

AMN In ICC Men's T-20 Cricket World Cup, England crushed Australia by 8 wickets at Dubai International Stad ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

