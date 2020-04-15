Latest News

Gujarat govt imposes curfew in Ahmedabad to contain Covid -19

AMN /AHMEDABAD

Curfew has been imposed in parts of Ahmedabad from 6 this morning which include the walled city area of the heritage city. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made this announcement yesterday. The curfew will remain in force till 6 am on 21st April.

A total of 650 cases have been reported so far in the state with 33 fresh cases reported in last 12 hours. So far, 373 cases have been reported from Ahmedabad of which maximum are from the walled city and other hotspots.

Congress MLA from Jamalpur Khadiya constituency Imran Khedawala was also tested positive for Covid 19. In view of the rising cases, the entire walled city and Danilimda area of Ahmedabad have been put under curfew from today. Only women will be allowed to go out between 1 PM to 4 PM to purchase essential items during the curfew.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will ensure the supply of milk and vegetables through its ’Vegetables on Wheels’ rickshaw network. Mr Rupani said lockdown will be continued with strict implementation all over the state. Selling of Agriculture produce in all the state APMCs will also resume from today.

