FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2022 10:29:13      انڈین آواز

Gujarat: 6 devotees killed in road accident; PM Modi expresses grief

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

At least six persons were killed and nine others injured after a car mowed down a group of devotees in Aravalli district in Gujarat today. The accident took place near Krishnapur village in Malpur taluka of Aravalli. According to Police, the devotees were heading towards Ambaji temple by foot to attend the Bhadarvi Poonam fair.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Mr Patel announced an exgratia grant of four lakh rupees for each deceased from the CM’s Relief Fund and 50,000 rupees for the injured.

The Chief Minister has asked Aravalli District Collector to ensure the necessary medical treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat. In a tweet, Mr Modi wished speedy recovery to those who were injured in the incident. He said all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

NRAI names 48-member contingent for Rifle/Pistol World Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 02 September : The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)& ...

Durand Football: Northeast United FC end campaign with a win 

Harpal Singh Bedi NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) overpowered Sudeva Delhi 2 – 0 in their last league match ...

Kalyan Chaubey first player to be elected President of AIFF

HSB / New Delhi Former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey on Friday became the first player to be elected as preside ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart