Gujarat: 6 devotees killed in road accident; PM Modi expresses grief

AMN / WEB DESK

At least six persons were killed and nine others injured after a car mowed down a group of devotees in Aravalli district in Gujarat today. The accident took place near Krishnapur village in Malpur taluka of Aravalli. According to Police, the devotees were heading towards Ambaji temple by foot to attend the Bhadarvi Poonam fair.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Mr Patel announced an exgratia grant of four lakh rupees for each deceased from the CM’s Relief Fund and 50,000 rupees for the injured.

The Chief Minister has asked Aravalli District Collector to ensure the necessary medical treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat. In a tweet, Mr Modi wished speedy recovery to those who were injured in the incident. He said all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.