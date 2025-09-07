Gujarat: 6 Dead as Ropeway broke in Pavagadh at Panchmahal district

AMN

Six people have lost their lives after the ropeway cable broke in Pavagadh at Panchmahal district of Gujarat on Saturday. The accident occurred when the ropeway cable, which was being prepared to carry construction materials from the famous pilgrimage site of Pavagadh to the temple, broke.

Among the deceased are two lift operators, two workers, and two other persons present at the site during the mishap. Following the incident, teams from the Pavagadh Police Station and the Godhra Fire Brigade arrived at the scene. A technical team has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the cable failure.