The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: 6 Dead as Ropeway broke in Pavagadh at Panchmahal district

Sep 7, 2025
Six Dead in Pavagadh Ropeway Accident in Gujarat’s Panchmahal District

AMN

Six people have lost their lives after the ropeway cable broke in Pavagadh at Panchmahal district of Gujarat on Saturday. The accident occurred when the ropeway cable, which was being prepared to carry construction materials from the famous pilgrimage site of Pavagadh to the temple, broke.

Among the deceased are two lift operators, two workers, and two other persons present at the site during the mishap. Following the incident, teams from the Pavagadh Police Station and the Godhra Fire Brigade arrived at the scene. A technical team has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the cable failure. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit flood affected states to review the situation

Sep 6, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sudden heavy rain in Uttarkashi throws normal life out of gear

Sep 6, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi government announces Rs 5 crore aid for Punjab flood relief

Sep 6, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

Over 100 officer cadets commissioned in army after passing out parade in Chennai

7 September 2025 12:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بھارت-امریکہ تعلقات میں نیا موڑ، ٹرمپ کے مثبت ریمارکس نے پیدا کی نئی فضا

7 September 2025 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Flood Situation Improving in Punjab; No Major Loss Reported in Last Two Days

7 September 2025 12:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: 6 Dead as Ropeway broke in Pavagadh at Panchmahal district

7 September 2025 12:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments