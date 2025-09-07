Bihar: Pitru Paksha Mela 2025 Begins in Gaya

AMN / GAYA

The world-famous Pitru Paksha Mela Mahasangam 2025 commenced on Saturday (Sep 6) in the holy city of Gaya, attracting thousands of devotees from across India and abroad. The fortnight-long event, which runs from September 6 to 21, is dedicated to performing tarpan rituals for the peace of departed ancestors’ souls, a tradition that has made Gaya a global center for ancestral worship.

District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar informed that the rituals began at the Godavari Pond and will continue at various ponds, ghats, and pind-daan altars until the conclusion on September 21. Special arrangements have been made for security and emergency response, including SDRF teams, divers, life jackets, boats, barricading, and signboards at all major ponds and ghats.

The administration has made provisions for 40,000 to 50,000 pilgrims to perform tarpan simultaneously along the ghats, from the cremation ground up to the Gaya Ji dam. Devotees visiting the iconic Vishnupad Temple will benefit from an organized, queue-based system for darshan and prayers after offering tarpan.

Parallel Celebrations in Punpun

Alongside Gaya, the famous Punpun Pitru Paksha Mela at Punpun Ghat in Patna district also began today, drawing devotees who seek to honor their forefathers through traditional rituals.

With its deep spiritual significance, elaborate rituals, and large-scale participation, the Pitru Paksha Mela continues to stand as one of the most sacred gatherings in Hindu tradition, symbolizing reverence, remembrance, and continuity of family bonds across generations.