GST Collections Rise 4.6% to Over ₹1.95 Lakh Crore in October Despite Rate Cuts

Last Updated on November 1, 2025 11:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The total gross Goods and Services Tax, GST collections grew 4.6 per cent to over 1.95 lakh crore rupees last month as compared to October 2024, despite GST rate cuts implemented on 22nd September. The total gross GST revenue in October 2024 was 1.87 lakh crore rupees.

The Central GST collection in October stood at 36 thousand 547 crore rupees and State GST is at 45 thousand 134 crore rupees. The Integrated IGST collected amounts to one lakh six thousand 443 crore rupees and cess is at 7 thousand 812 crores.